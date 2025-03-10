Winter Haven receives $1.5 million grant to improve railroad access at Logistics Park

The Brief The city of Winter Haven received a $1.5 million grant to improve railroad access to Logistics Park on Monday. Gov. Ron DeSantis said during the news conference that better railroad access will eliminate the need for some semi-trucks on the roads. The area will also benefit from more shipping and railroad jobs, he said.



Governor Ron DeSantis presented a $1.5 million check to the City of Winter Haven to expand railroad access on Monday.

This money, through Florida's job growth grant fund, will create an expansion to the Central Florida Intermodal Logistics Center.

What they're saying:

DeSantis said during the news conference Monday that better railroad access will eliminate the need for some semi-trucks on the roads.

"My main focus on the roads is the workers and families being able to not be caught in traffic, but it does help with the logistics, it does help with the shipping to be able to get these trucks up and down the highway," DeSantis said.

The area will also benefit from more shipping and railroad jobs, he said.

There is nearly 1,000 acres of developable land at Logistics Park.

Florida's freight railroad activity has produced over 500,000 jobs, according to DeSantis.

