Woman accused of stealing baby bird worth $2.4K from pet store in Oldsmar

A woman was caught on camera stuffing a black-headed caique worth $2,400 in her purse on Saturday morning, according to Everything Birds.

Everything Birds says this woman was caught on surveillance footage stuffing a baby bird in her purse. Courtesy: Everything Birds

The caique was taken from the store located in Oldsmar Flea Market just before 10 a.m., according to the owner, Kirsten Cunningham.

The exotic bird store posted a surveillance video on Facebook that shows a woman grabbing the bird and putting it in her purse before walking out of the store. According to the post, she stole a bird that was still hand feeding.

"We are worried that this baby will suffer because of her actions," wrote Everything Birds.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the bird theft was reported and deputies are investigating.

