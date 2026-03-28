Woman arrested after stealing car from Publix parking lot
SEBRING, Fla. - The Sebring Police Department says a woman stole an unlocked vehicle after unsuccessful flan sales outside a Publix grocery store.
According to SPD, Jennifer Chavez, 26, had been in the North Sebring Publix parking lot representing the organization Hogar RESA, selling flan. SPD says after unsuccessful flan sales, Chavez entered an unlocked vehicle and drove away. Chavez was able to drive the black Nissan Altima through Avon Park and back through Sebring before being stopped in Lake Placid by the Lake Placid Police Department.
SPD says they became aware of the situation when the owner of the car realized their car had been stolen, and called law enforcement. Security footage allowed officers to quickly identify Chavez as the suspect of vehicle theft.
Chavez was taken into custody after a traffic stop without incident.
Chavez was charged with the following:
- Grand theft of a motor vehicle
- Petty theft
- Burglary of unoccupied conveyance, unarmed
Her bond was set at $11,000.
A Reminder for Drivers
SPD wants to remind community members that they should always lock their vehicles when exiting, even if its for a short period of time. They say a quick trip inside a store can provide an opportunity for vehicle theft.
The Source: This article was written using information from a press release from the Sebring Police Department.