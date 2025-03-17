Woman dies after being hit by 6 vehicles on Dale Mabry Highway: FHP
LUTZ, Fla. - A woman died after being hit by six vehicles while trying to cross Dale Mabry Hwy. on Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
What we know:
According to FHP, the woman was trying to cross Dale Mabry near Sunlake Blvd. in Lutz around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
Troopers said she walked into the path of a Lexus SUV, which hit her. Five more vehicles then hit the woman, who died at the scene, FHP said.
All six drivers stayed at the scene, investigators said.
What we don't know:
The name and age of the woman who died were not released.
The Source: This story was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
