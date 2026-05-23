Woman drives into crowd after altercation at Sebring bar, police say

The Brief A woman was detained after allegedly driving a vehicle into a crowd of people. Police say before the crash, several people were involved in an altercation in the parking lot at the Back Alley Bar & Grill in Sebring. The driver was detained, but no arrests have been made.



The Sebring Police Department says it’s investigating an incident that happened early Saturday morning at the Back Alley Bar & Grill in Sebring where a vehicle struck multiple people.

What we know:

According to SPD, officers were already on scene before the incident occurred.

Officers say an argument broke out in the parking lot. Following the altercation. A group of individuals entered a vehicle, and the driver allegedly began driving into people who were involved in the previous altercation.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle and detained the woman driver.

SPD said they are working to gather evidence, footage and identify potential victims and suspects.

SPD said no arrests have been made at this time.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured or killed.

What we don't know:

SPD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Sebring Police Department at (863) 471-5107 or by submitting an anonymous tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).