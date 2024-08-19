Woman drowns in Carrollwood swimming pool, HCSO investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating after finding a woman's body in a swimming pool on Sunday night.

Investigators responded along Golf Crest Circle in Carrollwood around 10 p.m. after getting a call about a possible drowning.

HCSO said the woman, whose identity has not been released, was found in the water upon arrival.

Deputies said the woman's death does not appear to be suspicious.

