Woman drowns in Carrollwood swimming pool, HCSO investigating

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 19, 2024 6:48am EDT
Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies are investigating after finding a woman's body in a swimming pool on Sunday night.

Investigators responded along Golf Crest Circle in Carrollwood around 10 p.m. after getting a call about a possible drowning.

HCSO said the woman, whose identity has not been released, was found in the water upon arrival.

Deputies said the woman's death does not appear to be suspicious.

