Woman drowns in Carrollwood swimming pool, HCSO investigating
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies are investigating after finding a woman's body in a swimming pool on Sunday night.
Investigators responded along Golf Crest Circle in Carrollwood around 10 p.m. after getting a call about a possible drowning.
HCSO said the woman, whose identity has not been released, was found in the water upon arrival.
Deputies said the woman's death does not appear to be suspicious.
