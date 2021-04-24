Woman hit, killed while trying to help crash victim

Michelle Lessl, 62, was killed Friday night after being hit by a car while she tried to help a man who had fallen from his scooter following a vehicle crash, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Park Street and 62nd Avenue North in Seminole.

Deputies say Joseph Mazza II was traveling south on Park Street in the right lane when he changed lanes and crashed into a boat trailer being towed by a Chevy Equinox that had just passed him.

Upon impact, Mazza fell from his scooter and landed in the left lane. Several people, including the driver of the Equinox, stopped to help, according to PCSO.

Deputies say Lessl entered the roadway to assist and was struck by a Buick Century traveling southbound toward the crash scene. Witnesses say they tried to get the driver’s attention, but she changed lanes to pass the crash and hit Lessl, who was straddling the left and right lanes.

Lessl died at the scene. Mazza was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Deputies say neither speed, nor alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

