Woman killed, man in custody following domestic-related shooting, police say

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was killed Sunday afternoon.

Police say they received a call about a shooting at 1253 8th Ave. S. around 1:30 p.m.

A woman was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries.

According to SPPD, a man is in custody and is being questioned. A small child was in the home at the time, but was not injured.

Police say this appears to be domestic-related and more details will be released as they become available.

