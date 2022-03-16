Expand / Collapse search

Woman loses control of car, crashes into Clearwater home, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Clearwater
Courtesy: Clearwater Fire Rescue

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two people may have suffered minor injuries after a woman crashed into a Clearwater home Wednesday afternoon. 

It happened shortly before 2:40 p.m. at 2783 Haverhill Drive.

Police say an elderly woman driving a Kia lost control of the car, veered into the yard and then hit the house. 

The driver and a passenger were taken to Mease Countryside Hospital as a precaution. It is unclear at the moment if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash. 