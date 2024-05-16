Man decapitates newly adopted dog, dumps body in Fort DeSoto Park: PCSO

article

A St. Petersburg man is under arrest, accused of killing a dog he had just adopted.

On May 10, Domingo Rodriguez, 66, adopted a dog by the name of Dexter.

Four days later, the dog was found decapitated, in a plastic bag, floating in the mangroves of the east beach of Fort DeSoto Park.

OTHER NEWS: ‘My brother was everything to me:’ Farmworker remembers sibling killed in Florida bus crash

The body of the dog was scanned for a chip, and it listed Rodriguez as its owner.

A search of various cameras placed Rodriguez in the area of the park on May 11, driving his gray pickup truck with a large cooler in the truck's bed.

Rodriguez's wife said the dog was alive and well before she went to bed on May 10 and when she woke up the next day, both her husband and the dog were gone.

Rodriguez is charged with animal cruelty and disposal of a dead animal.

He was released on $5,000 bond.