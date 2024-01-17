Woman shot while sitting in living room, St. Petersburg police searching for man wanted for attempted murder

article

A 26-year-old man officials say was involved in a shooting that left one woman injured is on the run, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Authorities say Jacarius Courouthers and 18-year-old Daemond Murray fired multiple gunshots at a group walking near the 1700 block of Preston St. South on Dec. 23, 2023 around 6:17 p.m.

Gunfire was exchanged, and a bullet went into a nearby home, according to police. Officers say the bullet hit a woman who was on her living room couch.

READ: Zota resort killings: Second suspect arrested 6 years after 2 employees shot to death

Police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

According to officials, investigators arrested Murray on Jan. 12, 2024, and charged him with attempted felony murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

However, investigators are still searching for Courouthers.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.