Woman stabbed to death during argument in Tampa: Police

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, two women got into a verbal argument shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday on the 1500 block of W. Chestnut St.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman in her 30s with a deep laceration to the arm.

She was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

She has since been released.

Dig deeper:

Police said a second woman, who was also in her 30s, was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle before officers arrived.

According to TPD, she had been stabbed multiple times and later died as a result of her injuries.

Police said the women knew each other and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the argument was about and why it turned physical.

What's next:

Detectives are working to confirm what led to the initial altercation and the exact timeline of events in this incident.

Investigators are also working closely with the State Attorney’s Office to determine whether any charges are applicable.