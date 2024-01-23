Woman who couldn't pay bus fare wanted for beating PSTA driver: Clearwater Police

article

Police are searching for a woman they say beat a PSTA driver last month.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the suspect boarded a bus at Drew Street and Park Place Boulevard and could not pay the fare.

The driver told her to leave the bus, but the woman reached around the partition and punched the female driver multiple times with her fist instead, according to authorities. Officials say the suspect is between 20 and 30 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds, with medium-length dreadlocks and the sides of her head shaved.

According to the police department, the woman may also have neck or face tattoos. Investigators say the suspect wore a blue hoodie with white lettering on the sleeves, dark track pants with white stripes and possibly had a pink backpack.

Police ask that anyone who can help identify her call 727-562-4242.

