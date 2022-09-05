Woman's body found at Anderson Snow Sports Complex in Hernando County

article

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman's body was found near the roadway at Anderson Snow Sports Complex.

The baseball fields and outdoor sports equipment, which backs up to the Suncoast Parkway, were cleared after the body was found.

Deputies said the investigation was just getting started. All they could say was that the woman did not appear to be associated with any activities at the facilities.

Yellow tape surrounded the area where the body was found, which included a parking lot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.