Women ‘dressed for success’ raise nearly $25,000 for professional organization

Dress for Success of Tampa Bay’s "5k Power Walk" was back on Saturday at the Citrus Park Mall, raising money for the Professional Women’s Group.

The event hasn’t happened in person since 2019 because of the pandemic, and it was a big success.

"Its mission at its core is to ensure the economic independence of women, and we do that through a number of means. It could be job opportunities, tools, networking, and resources, and training, so that our clients not only land jobs, but they survive and thrive in the jobs once they land them, as well as in life really," explained Jamie Lawless, a spokesperson for Dress for Success Tampa Bay.

Dress for Success raised nearly $25,000, surpassing its goal of $20,000.

"This event represents celebrating equality for women and for women who have overcome obstacles, setting goals, and they continue to persevere," said Francine Brannon, a member of the Professional Women’s Group. "One of my obstacles was passing the state license exam to become a state licensed social worker, I passed that exam in August 2020 and it makes me feel really good to know that women are doing really great things, setting goals, and doing awesome things in life."

