Wrestler's ex testifies about 'vulgar' messages from star's accused stalker

Her fans know her as WWE wrestling star Sonya Deville, but in a Tampa courtroom, she was a terrified crime victim.

During a recent hearing, prosecutor Tony Falcone walked Deville through countless vile, haunting, and threatening messages allegedly sent by her accused stalker, 24-year-old Phillip Thomas.

It was also revealed that even Deville's ex-girlfriend, Ariana Johnson, was a target. "That he would kill her in order to show you that he was serious?" asked Falcone.

Deville replied, "Yes."

During the two hour hearing, Johnson took the stand too, testifying that she’d begun receiving messages about a year ago. She said the threats on Instagram began in May of 2019 and got so bad that she took down her Instagram account.

"They were very vulgar and life-threatening,” she said.

Prosecutors say Thomas wanted to get rid of this competition to pursue Deville's undivided affection, according to new documents filed in the case.

As the state builds its case against Thomas, records show they plan to ask the trial judge to allow a jury to hear from Johnson as well. They want to show Thomas had a dangerous pattern of stalking and threatening others close to Deville.

They say Thomas' obsession turned criminal and dangerous when he hatched a twisted plot to kidnap Deville from her home.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, August 16, home surveillance video showed Deville coming face to face with her stalker and running off, barely getting away. Moments later, prosecutors say, you see Thomas walk through her home.

But for now, Thomas won't be going anywhere. On Thursday, Hillsborough Judge Catherine Catlin denied him bond and he will remain in jail until his trial.

Thomas is charged with armed kidnapping, aggravated stalking, and armed burglary.

