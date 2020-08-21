Surveillance video shows accused stalker break into WWE wrestler's home

Hours before 24-year-old Phillip Thomas traveled from South Carolina to Tampa and broke into the home of WWE wrestler Sonya Deville, prosecutors say, he sent her hundreds of messages on social media that got more and more threatening.

"When I get my hands on you I'll make sure you understand what pain you have put me through,” one allegedly said.

During a bond hearing Thursday, Deville explained how Thomas' obsession turned to anger and later began to target her loved ones. But prosecutors say the most chilling message was sent while Thomas hid in her patio.

Deville was asked about in court and she repeated it word for word: “Last one said, 'hey baby look outside, I’m by your pool and I’m going to kill that little b***h that’s inside with you.”

Later, surveillance video of inside Deville's home was played for the judge. In it, the intruder can be seen waking over to check the sliding door after her alarm system was triggered.

Advertisement

Moments later, she stops in her tracks and turns around and runs. Seconds later, prosecutors say, Thomas is seen walking through her home.

Deville took the judge through the terrifying moments.

"I saw a man standing there. He had black clothing on and a black mask and he was just standing there staring at me and I started screaming,” explained Deville.

Prosecutor Tony Falcone asked Deville if Thomas said anything.

"No," she replied. "Just deadpan face, walking forward. And that’s when I was like, 'Oh my God, this must be more than just a burglary or a robbery or anything like that."

But Deville can now breathe a little easier. After two hours of testimony, Hillsborough Judge Catherine Catlin denied bond for Thomas. He will remain in jail awaiting his trial.

He is charged with armed kidnapping, aggravated stalking, and armed burglary.