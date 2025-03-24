WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Land O' Lakes

The Brief Benny Scott, a World War II veteran who lives in Land O' Lakes, turned 100 years old on Sunday. Scott played college football and served in the U.S. Navy.



A Land O' Lakes World War II veteran and esteemed college football player turned 100 years old on Sunday.

Benny Scott and his rich life history were celebrated by neighbors at the Lake Padgett Estates East ‘Hideout’ community center.

Benny Scott's story

Scott was born and raised in Smackover, Arkansas. He entered the Navy at a young age and served in the Aleutian Islands.

At age 20, he went on to play football at Little Rock Community College. In 1949, at the Little Rose Bowl, his more than 125-yard touchdown was deemed the ‘Run of the Year.’

What they're saying:

"Their coach said, 'You better grab Benny with that ball. Ain't no tellin' what he'll do with it," he said. "I took off down the sidelines. They took off after me, tried to catch me."

Author Deborah Dilks even wrote a book on his life, ‘From World War II to Run of The Year.’

Nowadays, Scott visits The Hideout every day.

"Benny comes in every day, 4:00 on the dot, unless it's Saturday or Sunday. Then he comes in at 1:00," bartender Kaitlyn Zimmerman said.

He's always served two non-alcoholic Genesee beers.

"When he comes in, he's so happy and he says hi to everybody. He talks to everybody," Zimmerman said.

"He's telling all kinds of jokes and war stories, which we really enjoyed and tried to get history on it. Get it written down. Stuff like that," Scott's caretaker and son-in-law, Gary Yarbrough, said. "I just love him to death."

