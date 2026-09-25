Ybor City crash lawsuit: Legal action targets driver, police and bar

The Brief Two survivors of last year's deadly Ybor City crash are suing the driver, Florida Highway Patrol and the Tampa Police Department. The lawsuit also names Bradley's on Seventh, alleging the bar failed to provide adequate protection for patrons outside near the roadway. The November 2025 crash killed four people and injured more than 20 others.



Two survivors of the deadly Ybor City crash are suing the driver who slammed into a crowd outside Bradley's on Seventh, along with the Florida Highway Patrol, Tampa Police Department and the bar.

Attorneys for Camaron Parker and Kilani England argue the driver, identified as Silas Sampson, is responsible for the injuries their clients suffered.

But the lawsuit also alleges FHP, TPD and Bradley's share responsibility for what happened the night of Nov. 8, 2025.

Lawsuit names driver and agencies

The backstory:

The lawsuit accuses both Tampa Police and FHP of failing to act safely in their tracking and pursuit of the vehicle.

According to the lawsuit and the events described by law enforcement, Tampa Police tracked Sampson from the air after officers believed he was street racing on Interstate 275.

TPD officers did not pursue the vehicle because of department policy.

An FHP trooper then began pursuing the car and attempted a PIT maneuver to stop it. The maneuver was unsuccessful. The trooper later backed off as the vehicle approached Seventh Avenue in Ybor City. Seconds later, the vehicle crashed into people gathered on the patio outside Bradley's on Seventh.

The crash killed four people and injured more than 20 others.

The lawsuit also alleges Bradley's on Seventh failed to maintain a safe environment for customers who were seated close to the roadway.

The plaintiffs argue the business should have installed protective barriers to shield patrons from traffic.

Legal expert weighs agency claims

What they're saying:

Tampa attorney and legal expert Anthony Rickman said the plaintiffs could have a more difficult time establishing liability against Tampa Police because of the department's pursuit policy.

"Tampa Police had a policy in place that said they were not to engage in pursuits that did not involve forcible felonies. In this particular case, there was no forcible felony. They didn't engage in a high-speed pursuit," Rickman said.

The lawsuit takes a different view of FHP's role, arguing the trooper's actions contributed to a chain of events that ended with the crash.

"What the plaintiffs are going to argue is that the pursuit started because of highway patrol, that pit maneuvers unsuccessful and basically the chain reaction of the unsuccessful pit maneuver, the start of the pursuit all led to that vehicle entering Ybor City ultimately crashing, injuring and killing the people outside," Rickman said.

Rickman said the outcome of the case involving Bradley's could have broader implications for other businesses with outdoor seating near roads.

A ruling finding the business responsible could lead other establishments to consider changes to the way outdoor seating areas are protected, he said.

Official response to allegations

The other side:

The agencies named in the lawsuit have standing practices of declining to comment on pending legal cases.

Bradley's on Seventh was also contacted for comment, but did not respond.