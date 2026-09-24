Video: CCSO SWAT team enters Hernando home, seizes over one pound of drugs

The Brief Deputies found more than a pound of drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, inside a Hernando home. Citrus County SWAT members breached the home on North Bucknell Terrace after suspect Paul Michael Sawka refused commands to step outside. Sawka faces multiple felony charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine and fentanyl.



Deputies arrested a Hernando man after seizing over a pound of illegal drugs during a search warrant execution on Saturday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Hernando drug raid leads to major narcotics seizure

What we know:

Members of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant at 2851 N. Bucknell Terrace in Hernando.

When deputies arrived, they ordered any occupants inside to come out. SWAT members began breaching the home after multiple commands went unanswered.

Once inside, deputies found and arrested 59-year-old Paul Michael Sawka. Detectives seized 434.5 grams of methamphetamine, 24 grams of fentanyl, 19.5 grams of cocaine, 6.7 grams of cannabis, 14 Clonazepam tablets, one Alprazolam tablet, one Oxycodone Hydrochloride tablet and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.

Charges against Paul Michael Sawka

By the numbers:

Sawka faces several charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine (200+ grams) and trafficking in fentanyl (4+ grams).

He was also charged with possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and owning, leasing or renting a structure with knowledge of it being used to traffic a controlled substance.

Sheriff's statement on the bust

What they're saying:

"These dangerous drugs have no place in our neighborhoods, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to keep them out of Citrus County," Sheriff David Vincent said.

"The swift efforts of our Special Investigations Unit prevented these substances from spreading further into our community. We will keep directing our resources towards stopping trafficking operations wherever they emerge, ensuring our residents remain protected."