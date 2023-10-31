Ybor City shooting: Mother of deceased victim marched against gun violence

Harrison Boonstoppel, 20, was one of two people killed when the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Tyrell Phillips, opened fire on the streets of Ybor City early Sunday morning. Sixteen other people were injured.

Harrison Boonstoppel’s family remembers him as a daredevil who was just beginning to spread his wings.

They say he went to Ybor early Sunday morning to people-watch when the gunshots rang out.

According to his family, Harrison Boonstoppel and his group of friends dropped to the ground. When the shots stopped, Harrison Boonstoppel was the only one who in the group who couldn't get up.

Pictured: Harrison Boonstoppel.

His family said they got a knock on their door from his friend who told them Harrison Boonstoppel was at Tampa General Hospital, but by the time they arrived, he died from his injuries.

His mom, Brucie Boonstoppel said, "I'm still trying to figure out how this has happened."

Ironically, Harrison Boonstoppel’s mother was vocal about gun safety.

Pictured: Harrison Boonstoppel and twin sister Ava.

"My mom is a big advocate against guns," said his twin sister, Ava Boonstoppel.

"I've done marches," Brucie Boonstoppel added.

According to his family, Harrison Boonstoppel spent most of his life fighting against the odds.

Pictured: Harrison Boonstoppel

His dad, Karel Boonstoppel, said, "(He was in the) NICU for 8 weeks."

Brucie Boonstoppel said, "He got a staph infection. I didn't think he was going to make it a week."

Harrison Boonstoppel was also diagnosed with low muscle tone.

Harrison Boonstoppel was in the NICU for 8 weeks after birth.

"His hearing problems...he never said, ‘Why did it happen to me?’ He never felt sorry for himself," said Karel Boonstoppel.

Harrison Boonstoppel pushed through and went on to graduate from Pepin Academy. He recently started classes at HCC, while working part-time at Oxford Exchange.

His twin sister who lives in New York recalled the last time they communicated they were looking forward to seeing each other over the holidays.

Pictured: Harrison Boonstoppel and twin sister Ava.

"My last text with him was, 'I miss you and I'm excited to see you for Thanksgiving,' and now it's not going to happen."

Now his family is planning for his funeral arrangements and reflecting on his life that ended too quickly.

Nick Boonstoppel, Harrison's brother shared, "Think about all of the things that he's not going to get to do because he really was a bright kid. He had a lot things he wanted to try."