YMCA offers free swim safety classes during spring break

Spring break is here and that means it's time for kids to learn to swim at area YMCAs.

"We teach kids life-saving skills so that they can be safe around the water," said Senior Aquatics Director Jennifer Pafica.

The class is part of the YMCA's Safety Around Water program.

"It's important because in Florida we are surrounded by so much water that we want to make sure all kids are prepared to be around the water and that their parents or their guardians or also prepared to know what to expect around the water," added Pafica.

For parents like Christina Collins, it's an opportunity for her 5-year-old daughter Falon to learn some valuable lessons.

"Our goal is to make sure she is not afraid of water, but she is aware of what water can be. We don't want her to be too comfortable, but comfortable that she is having fun and enjoying it without necessary a parent next to them."

The free four-day course is offered every year when kids go on spring break.

"As soon as children are able to walk and move around. It's important to teach them the safety of water and being around water. So, when they are three, they are able to swim a little bit independently," explained Pafica.

Something that Christina is glad that her daughter is learning.

"It's an essential skill for them as children and it also builds self-confidence in them. Living here in Florida with all the water I find it to be very important that this is a skill that she learns at a young age till she's older."

The YMCA will have more free water skill classes later this year.