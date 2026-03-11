Downtown St. Pete to Tampa in minutes? Florida cleared to launch ‘flying taxi’ tests this summer

The Brief Florida is one of eight states selected for a new federal pilot program to test electric air taxis as early as summer 2026. St. Petersburg is already planning for vertiports and charging infrastructure at Albert Whitted Airport. A proposed flight corridor linking St. Pete to Tampa International could cut a 45-minute drive to just minutes by air.



The future of flying over Tampa Bay may be closer than anyone thought. Florida has been selected as one of just eight nationwide test sites for a new federal program designed to bring electric air taxis, often called "flying cars," into real-world operation.

Federal officials say Americans could begin seeing operations under the program by summer 2026.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration this week unveiled the Advanced Air Mobility and eVTOL Integration Pilot Program. The goal: fast-track next-generation aircraft into American skies.

Florida’s Department of Transportation will oversee the statewide effort. Major aircraft manufacturers involved include Archer Aviation, Joby Aviation and BETA Technologies.

Testing will unfold in phases, focusing on:

Passenger transportation

Cargo delivery

Automation

Medical response flights

While specific Florida cities have not been formally designated for initial operations, local planning efforts suggest St. Petersburg could be well positioned.

In February, St. Petersburg’s Advanced Air Mobility Task Force released a sweeping recommendation report outlining how the city should prepare for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft — known as eVTOLs.

Among the recommendations:

Dedicated parking and charging areas for electric aircraft at Albert Whitted Airport

Long-term construction of one or more vertiports

Standalone vertiports in high-demand areas such as Downtown, the Gas Plant District, Gateway and near the beaches

The task force also recommended establishing a regional flight corridor linking Albert Whitted Airport to Tampa International Airport.

If implemented, that corridor could significantly reduce commute times across Tampa Bay. A drive that can stretch to 45 minutes (or much longer during rush hour) could take just minutes by air.

However, the task force emphasized that any new air mobility projects cannot disrupt existing operations at Albert Whitted Airport.

Unlike traditional helicopters, most eVTOL aircraft are battery-powered and designed to be significantly quieter. They take off and land vertically but operate more like small airplanes once airborne.

Most models carry between two and six passengers and are designed for short regional flights of 60 to 200 miles.

Manufacturers envision use cases that include:

Urban air taxi services

Regional passenger connections

Emergency medical flights

Cargo and logistics networks

The FAA says data collected in Florida and the other selected states will help shape the rules that govern these aircraft nationwide.

Big questions still remain

Even with federal backing, several hurdles remain before routine air taxi service becomes reality in Tampa Bay:

Where would vertiports ultimately be located?

How would battery charging infrastructure be built and funded?

What would noise levels mean for nearby neighborhoods?

How would new air traffic coexist with major events like the St. Pete Grand Prix?

Full commercial certification of aircraft is still progressing, and large-scale passenger service would require additional regulatory approvals.

The backstory:

There is also a historical twist.

St. Petersburg was the launch site of the world’s first scheduled commercial airline flight in 1914 — a 23-minute trip across Tampa Bay that helped spark the modern passenger airline industry.

More than a century later, the city may once again find itself at the forefront of aviation innovation.

Whether Tampa Bay becomes one of the first regions in America where residents routinely hop into an electric air taxi remains to be seen.

But this much is clear: Florida is now officially part of the test phase, and Tampa Bay could play a key role in what comes next.