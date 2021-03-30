Expand / Collapse search

Young mother shot, killed in front of her children in South St. Petersburg

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 46 mins ago
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 21-year-old mother was shot and killed in front of her two young children in South St. Petersburg Tuesday night, police at the scene report.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says it happened on 22nd Street South at 18th Ave. S.  

Investigators say K’Mia Simmons was in the passenger seat of a Volvo with a male driver when someone fired shots from another vehicle.

Simmons was taken to the hospital where she died.

Simmons’s children were in the car when she was shot. They were not injured.

Police did not say if the male driver was impacted.

Anyone with information please call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.

Information about a potential suspect was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.