Young mother shot, killed in front of her children in South St. Petersburg

A 21-year-old mother was shot and killed in front of her two young children in South St. Petersburg Tuesday night, police at the scene report.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says it happened on 22nd Street South at 18th Ave. S.

Investigators say K’Mia Simmons was in the passenger seat of a Volvo with a male driver when someone fired shots from another vehicle.

Simmons was taken to the hospital where she died.

Simmons’s children were in the car when she was shot. They were not injured.

Police did not say if the male driver was impacted.

Anyone with information please call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.

Information about a potential suspect was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.