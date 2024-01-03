Young offender spreads message of hope 25 years after completing military-style boot camp: ‘God smiled on me’

A Bay Area business owner who was convicted of armed robbery in his younger days has turned his life around after attending a boot camp more than 20 years ago.

FOX 13’s Lloyd Sowers first met LJ Tucker in 1999 while doing a story on a military-style boot camp where young offenders could reduce their prison time by completing the program.

Tucker was hoping to put his conviction behind him and begin a new chapter in his life.

"All I can say is I made a big mistake and I paid for it, and I don't intend to make again," Tucker said at the time.

Military-style boot camp in 1999.

Over the last 25 years, Tucker has returned to the boot camp. Now, he goes back to motivate others.

"It was an opportunity for my freedom. It was either that or do four more years," Tucker shared. "So, boot camp was an opportunity."

READ: Tampa Bay Area program helps single mother finish earning college degree

Today, Tucker runs a tree-trimming business. He’s also writing a book and he has a podcast.

LJ Tucker has branched out since attending a military-style boot camp in 1999. Expand

"The name of my podcast and the name of my book is 7,000 volts living the electrified life," Tucker explained.

While trimming trees one day, Tucker said he got too close to a power line and that’s where he got the title for his book, but there’s more to it.

"It means exciting, electrifying, full of energy, that's my life, things working out. If life gives me lemons, I make lemonade," Tucker explained.

READ: Bay Area ovarian cancer foundation carries on founding member’s legacy to shine light on silent killer

While many things have changed in his life, Tucker’s ability to motivate and connect with people remains the same.

LJ Tucker talks to elementary school students about trees, hard work and perseverance.

He even speaks to elementary school students about trees, hard work, and perseverance.

"God has smiled on me," Tucker shared. "He's blessed me with a beautiful wife. It’s funny, when we first started dating, she said, 'I need somebody who's been through something.' I said, ‘Baby girl, you just found the right person because I have been through some stuff.’"

READ: St. Pete non-profit looks to future as it celebrates 70 years of serving the community: 'We change lives'

Tucker says it was more than boot camp that helped turn his life around. Faith and family are huge parts of his story.

Photos of LJ Tucker's family.

"When it comes to boot camp, it's a tool. It's an opportunity to recreate yourself if you want to take advantage, but the reality is the person has to want it," Tucker shared.

Not every boot camp graduate succeeded, but Tucker is now a successful entrepreneur and motivational speaker.

READ: 'We don't leave our people behind': Tampa veteran takes action through Project Dynamo

"Sometimes it’s the same message, just a different messenger that wakes something up in a kid," Tucker stated.

Tucker says life isn’t finding yourself, it’s about creating yourself and this boot camp graduate has branched out to spread a positive message of success.