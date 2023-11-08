'We don't leave our people behind': Tampa veteran takes action through Project Dynamo

For more than 25 years, it's been Bryan Stern's mission to save those in peril.

"I took an oath in 1997. It didn't have an expiration date. So, you know, we don't leave our people behind," said Stern.

Bryan Stern has made rescuing people his life's mission.

The Army and Navy veteran said following the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, he felt compelled to take action to save American citizens and allies there.

"I had friends of mine calling from Afghanistan, Afghans that were calling, you know, ‘Help me, help me, and what do we do?’" said Stern.

READ: Lawmakers may increase spending on My Safe Florida Home program during special session

That was the beginning of his non-profit Project Dynamo. It's a veteran led and donor funded international rescue organization.

"We've rescued just under 6,500 people that we know about. It's probably more," said Stern.

One of Project Dynamo's most recent rescues was the Zins family. They were on vacation in Israel during the Hamas attack in October.

The Zins family was rescued from Israel.

Project Dynamo coordinated a flight rescuing the Zins and dozens of other Americans.

READ: Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City, foresees control of enclave's security after war

"We're small teams, very small, deliberately small by design, with very little equipment. My team and I go forward and go to these places and rescue people out of the worst situations you could possibly imagine," said Stern.

And he hopes that will change.

"I pray for the day where there's no need for Dynamo," said Stern.

Project Dynamo has also assisted in the aftermath of disasters like Hurricane Ian and the Maui wildfires.

For more information about Project Dynamo, click here.

