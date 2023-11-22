Bay Area ovarian cancer foundation carries on founding member’s legacy to shine light on silent killer

One of the mottos of the Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation is "one step closer to the cure" and it has taken many steps over the past 20 years to achieve that goal.

Celma Mastry started the foundation in 2003 while battling ovarian cancer. She passed away a year later.

"I know my mom is looking down on us. She probably didn’t realize we would keep this long, and people are just amazing," Celma Mastry, daughter of Celma Mastry, said.

Every year, the organization holds the 5K One Step Closer Run/Walk. The event is one of the main fundraisers for the foundation.

"It helps spread awareness. It brings the community together," Claudette Mastry, Celma Mastry’s daughter said.

Celma Mastry’s eight children, along with other family and friends, have kept the foundation going. So far, they’ve raised nearly $500,000 for research and $1 million for patient assistance.

"We have these women in the fights of their lives. Ovarian cancer is such a nasty thing, and we’re able to help them. We pay their light bills. All the money that comes from this pays their mortgages, their rent if they’re not able to work, if they’re fighting," Kevin Carlan, Celma Mastry’s nephew, explained.

Research is key in many ways, but there is currently no early screening test for ovarian cancer.

"We would love to have like a mammogram that they have for breast cancer," Claudette Mastry, Celma Mastry’s daughter, said.

Early detection equals early action, which is key in fighting ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer in women in the U.S. Studies show that 90% of cases are treatable if detected at an early stage, but only 20% of overall cases are detected early.

As supporters continue hope for an early screening test, members of the foundation preach awareness to all women.

"We try to educate the community about the symptoms of ovarian," Claudette Mastry said. "Women feel bloated all the time but don’t do anything about it. They should know their body really well, and anything different, they should go see a gynecologist."

