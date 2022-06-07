Sean Barie joined the FOX 13 team as a sports multimedia journalist in June 2022.

If you would’ve told a 10-year-old Sean Barie that a hobby of pretending to broadcast his elementary school’s recess kickball games would eventually lead him to a job on TV covering sports in Tampa Bay, he would’ve thought you were crazy! But 20 years later, here we are.

Sean spent four years down the road in Fort Myers covering sports at WBBH-TV.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, PA, sports were always part of Sean’s life. Sundays were usually spent with his family around the TV, watching the Steelers. And, yes, Sean still very much bleeds black and gold – whether it’s the Penguins, Pirates, or Steelers.

That love of competition drove Sean to attend Kent State University (go Flashes!) where he graduated with a B.S. in Journalism in 2014. After graduation, Sean enjoyed stops in Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, and finally in Florida, where he is excited cover all of Tampa Bay’s games and matches, and tell Tampa Bay’s stories.

Sean has also completely transformed from a Pittsburgh kid and embraced the Florida lifestyle – golfing, kayaking and paddleboarding in his spare time.

Though Sean is originally from Pittsburgh, his brother and parents have also made the move to the Sunshine State. Because who doesn’t like the sun and sandy beaches?

Sean loves his German shepherd, named Lando, who has no idea he’s been on-air nearly as much as his dad.

To contact Sean or send him a story idea, email him at sean.barie@FOX.com