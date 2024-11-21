Cambridge Christian cross-country teams run to school history

Jeff Vargas has coached distance runners all over the world, but even the man who has worked with world-class athletes hasn't been a part of anything like this before.

"We have some lofty goals and some high-level kids that want to take it to the next level," explained Vargas.

Taking over the Cambridge Christian cross-country teams this year, Vargas inherited two teams that had both finished as state runners up the year before.

"Everybody was very committed this year. Everybody on the boys and girls team wanted it really badly," said Kaiya Budwick, a senior on the girls' team.

This season felt destined to be different for the Lancers.

"Two years ago, we got third and last year we got second," said junior Mark Meister. "So, we just knew we were due. It was coming close."

With barely enough runners to fill out their ranks, the Lancers hit another roadblock this season when Hurricane Milton closed down their normal practice routes.

"We have about three different sites that we rotate, and all were closed after the hurricane," said Vargas. "So, the last six weeks of the season we just did not have a place."

Practicing where and when they could as a team, the Lancers ran all the way to the Class 1A state meet in Tallahassee where they would leave with not one, but two state championship trophies.

"It was super special, super rewarding and was just amazing," said Addison Galloway, a senior on the girls' team.

After the two teams came to the realization of what they had accomplished, came the news of what they had really done as just the third team in FHSAA Class 1A history to sweep the state meet.

"It hasn't happened much, so just to do that it proves we had what it takes," said Kai Martin, a senior on the boys' team.

Though it was, at times, a turbulent season, the Lancers capped it with a pair of historic runs.

"It means a lot because it means we're doing something right," Meister joked.

