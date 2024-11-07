USF backup QB making the most of his time under center

In the chaotic world of college football, Bryce Archie makes sure to quiet the noise before every game.

"When we get there, I'll meditate for 10 minutes," Archie says. "I'll close my eyes and get my mind in the right place to ease everything."

While the USF quarterback's pregame ritual includes things like meditation and baseball drills, thanks to his role as a pitcher on the USF baseball team, the part-time gunslinger and flamethrower has always been preparing for his moment in the spotlight.

And it has finally arrived.

"I get more comfortable back there each day," Archie said. "Each day I step into the film room, each day I step onto the field, I'm just getting more comfortable."

A career backup at Coastal Carolina and now at USF, Archie's last start came as a senior in high school. Over the last three years, however, the junior from Georgia has remained in the background but always remained ready.

"Bryce will be the first to admit that it is hard to be the backup because you have to stay ready," head coach Alex Golesh said. "You're one play away, but you're not the guy."

Unfortunately for the Bulls, "the guy," starting quarterback Byrum Brown, has been recovering from a lower body injury for weeks, leaving Archie as their signal caller for the team's last three games.

"He didn't flinch at all when Byrum [Brown] went down," said junior defensive back Tavin Ward. "He stepped into the role like Superman."

While Archie leaves his cape on the sideline while the offense is on the field, the junior did bring a calming presence to the team even after losing their starting quarterback.

"He is very much growing in front of our eyes and growing as a leader," Golesh said. "And I think Bryce has always had that, but it's hard to really see it until you're under the lights."

Golesh, meanwhile, hasn't specified whether Brown will automatically return as the starter when healthy. Since it remains to be seen how long Archie's moment under those lights will last, the long-time backup continues to show that he has his entire team's back.

"Those years that I sat, and I waited to play, I was getting ready for this moment right here," Archie said. "And I feel like that has just built who I am today."

Having won his last two games as the Bulls' starter, Archie has helped lead a mid-season turnaround.

A win on Saturday over Navy would mark the Bulls' first three-game winning streak since 2018.

