Bucs hope to take care of business on Saturday against Panthers

The Brief The Bucs no longer control their own destiny when it comes to making the postseason. In order to be playoff bound, Tampa Bay needs to beat the Panthers and have the Falcons lose to the Saints. The Bucs hope to make it to the postseason for the sixth straight season.



For the first time all season, the Bucs do not control their own destiny. They need help to get in.

Not only does Tampa Bay need to beat the Panthers to get into the postseason, but they also need the Saints to take down the Falcons. However, the Bucs are only focused on what they can do.

What they're saying:

"We just have to win the game on Saturday, and then we’ll see," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. "We’ve made this bed [and] we understand that. We can’t do anything on Sunday unless we win Saturday."

Bowles says he's pulled out all the stops to do whatever it takes to get back to their winning ways.

Time to walk the walk:

"We’ve all talked and said everything," Bowles said. "We can do everything we want to do – we’ve practiced early, and we’ve practiced later. We’ve [done] certain drills and have done certain things. We just have to do what we do better."

In order to do better, the Bucs hope to flush the last two months of the season as they've only won just one game since the bye week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins on December 28, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty I Expand

"[You] have to have a short memory, and I do," Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "I know what the priority is and that's winning [on] Saturday. To be able to completely forget what's going on? No, being the competitor I am, [I am] frustrated with where we're at. I am able to compartmentalize and be able to focus on Saturday."

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans is focused. He has been on the Bucs playoff teams in each of the past five seasons, and he wants to taste the postseason again.

No opportunity wasted:

"We tell guys all the time just don't take this for granted," Evans said. "Don't take these opportunities for granted because there is only one team that is going to win the Super Bowl. What? 14 teams make the playoffs. We want to be one of those teams and we have to put in the work to get to this point."

Because if they don't win Saturday, the season will be over. Tampa Bay hopes to do its part to keep playing football beyond Week 18.

"The goal is still to go out there and try and find a way to win," Mayfield said. "Obviously, then play the waiting game, but we have to take care of our business and that's winning on Saturday."

What's next:

The Bucs battle the Panthers on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.