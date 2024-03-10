Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers agree to 3-year deal worth $100M

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield agreed to the terms of a 3-year deal with the Bucs.

The team closed in on a deal with Mayfield worth $100M with $50M guaranteed, ESPN reported on Sunday.

ESPN says Mayfield will make $30 million in 2024, $30 million (with $20 million guaranteed) in 2025 and $40 million in 2026.

Sources say the maximum value of the contract is $115 million with $5 million per year in incentives.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers posted a video on Twitter seemingly confirming the agreement.

