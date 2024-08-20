Baker Mayfield ready to lead in 2nd season with Bucs: 'I feel good about where we're at'

After five months of offseason and preseason work, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield is ready to lead his team onto the field for some game action.

"Obviously, since we’re not all playing that long, to be really dialed in to the first few third down calls, red zone calls and critical situations that we might have – [to] be really keyed into that, communicate well and execute, Mayfield said. "No dumb mistakes. Play good offensive football and go from there."

A year ago, Baker had just received word that he had won the starting quarterback position. A year later, he finds himself comfortable in his Bucs jersey, but internally, the competitive juices are churning. Baker is his biggest critic and he is grinding for more.

"For me, yeah, it’s comfortable knowing that I’m here for a longer time period, but don’t be satisfied with that," Mayfield said. "We still think about how far we got last year and where we could’ve been and just the ups and downs. Every season is different, but you always kind of think back to where you were at, at this point last year, and I think we have a better identity. So now, it’s really about attacking it and going to get what we’re working for. I feel good about where we’re at."

Liam Cohen is Baker's eighth different offensive coordinator in his seven-year NFL career. Baker has gleaned something from them all, but what he's gotten from his newest coordinator over the last five months is more ownership of the Bucs offense, which includes having the decision-making right up through the snap of the ball.

"He has given me all of the answers to possibly have – [it’s] getting up there and making the right checks," Mayfield said. "To be able to process that information really quickly is what he harps on in the QB room, of getting us into a good position, ‘If it doesn't look right, get out of it. You have the power to do so. I’m teaching you guys that. Go out and do it and put us in a good position to have success.’ Not feeling handcuffed at the line of scrimmage is always a good feeling, but you’ve got to know where you’re going to go with it. So, the preparation is where he is really going to have us ready and we’re all going to be on the same page when it comes to the whole offense. He wants us to take control of it. Communicate with those guys about, ‘When I’m seeing a certain look, this is what I’m going to get to,’ so guys can play fast and free."

