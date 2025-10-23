Bryan Hodgson ready for USF basketball season to begin

The Brief USF men's basketball has a new head coach named Bryan Hodgson. He reads an inspirational quote to his team every day before practice. The Bulls open the season against Florida A&M on November 3.



Something is in the air on the South Florida campus.

"It was a little chilly when we walked out of the house this morning," USF men's basketball head coach Bryan Hodgson said. "That felt good. It means it’s basketball season. We’re fired up."

Fired up does not even begin to describe how the new Bulls head coach feels.

"We get after it," Hodgson said. "Every day."

It's safe to say his practices have a certain tone.

What they're saying:

"I lead with intensity," Hodgson said. "It’s an intense game and we really preach to our guys that we are going to be the more intense team. We are going to deliver the first punch, the last punch and as many in between as we can."

That mentality is exactly what the players want.

"I texted him to coach me harder," USF junior guard Wes Ennis said. "As first in the summer, it was tougher but now, if he doesn’t coach me harder, I’m mad. I’m looking forward to being coached hard."

Hodgson hopes his coaching establishes something more.

"Culture is not 100 percent taught," Hodgson said. "It’s developed."

Steps to success:

One way he is developing the culture at USF is by starting each practice with a quote of the day — to inspire the team.

"I take my role very serious being a leader of young men and not just helping them grow on the basketball court but also in life," Hodgson said. "A lot of those quotes usually go hand in hand with that aspect of the job. Just helping them understand how to move forward as men in life."

These young men appreciate the path their new leader is taking with them.

"Having someone like that behind you it’s going to make you better," USF redshirt senior forward Daimion Collins said. "He’s going to push you to be great every day, and he genuinely has love for you."

And if all goes according to plan, that love will lead to results in Year 1 of Hodgson.

"I’ll tell you we are heading in the right direction there," Hodgson said. "We’ve got a really good group. I say all the time, we want to have a player led team not a coach led team. I’ll tell you we are strongly trending in that direction."

What's next:

What's next: The Bulls will play an exhibition on Friday against Saint Leo before the season opener on November 3 against Florida A&M.