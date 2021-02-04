Bucs' Bruce Arians on facing Chiefs offense in Super Bowl LV: 'I’m not really excited'

article

Bruce Arians laid his cards on the table and admitted there are a few faces he’s not looking forward to seeing when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Arians said in a press conference that the Chiefs stacked offense is cause for concern, especially when you analyze the performance of a few key players from their Week 12 matchup.

CHIEFS COACH REID’S PATIENCE IN STRUGGLING PLAYERS PAYS OFF

"I mean, you go back and you look at the game and what matchups you had," Arians said. "I’m not really excited playing Tyreek Hill and [Travis] Kelce and [Patrick] Mahomes. That’s a formidable challenge, but our guys will be up for it."

Mahomes completed 37 passes for 464 yards and three touchdowns while Tom Brady by comparison completed 27 of 41 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns. He was also intercepted twice.

Hill and Kelce also contributed big in the Chiefs 27-24 over the Bucs, with 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns and eight catches for 82 yards, respectively.

"You learn from mistakes and you learn from really good things," Arians added. "There were some really good things in that game, so we’ve got a lot of stuff to build on."

Kansas City is looking to join an elite group of NFL franchises who have accomplished the difficult feat of winning back-to-back Super Bowls while Tom Brady and the Bucs have the collective objective of having to prove themselves, albeit the reasons are different.