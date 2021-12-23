Bucs' Darden and Nuñez-Roches on COVID list; Fournette and David on IR

article

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some roster moves Thursday as they continue to deal with injuries and coronavirus cases.

Two players went on the reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver and special teamer Jaelon Darden and defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches.

Meanwhile, Leonard Fournette and Lavonte David were put on the injured reserve list, as expected, meaning they are out for at least the rest of the regular season.

Advertisement

The team signed Le'Veon Bell on Wednesday to help fill the gap at running back.