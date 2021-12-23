Expand / Collapse search

Bucs' Darden and Nuñez-Roches on COVID list; Fournette and David on IR

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Leonard Fournette is helped off the field after an injury during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some roster moves Thursday as they continue to deal with injuries and coronavirus cases.

Two players went on the reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver and special teamer Jaelon Darden and defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches.

Meanwhile, Leonard Fournette and Lavonte David were put on the injured reserve list, as expected, meaning they are out for at least the rest of the regular season.

The team signed Le'Veon Bell on Wednesday to help fill the gap at running back.