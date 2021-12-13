Perriman helps Buccaneers pull off fairytale finish in overtime

article

The Buccaneers avoided a catastrophic collapse with captivating comeback. The walk-off win ends up in the most unlikely hands of Brashad Perriman, who hadn’t had a pass all game.

"It was crazy how it worked," said Perriman. "I was supposed to be picking for Mike [Evans], but I went underneath and Mike went over the top and basically picked for me. Tom [Brady] threw an amazing ball and the rest was history."

The play happened so quickly, not every Buc knew what even happened.

"To be honest, I didn’t know what happened because they brought a [crazy] blitz, so I was on the ground blocking someone," said Leonard Fournette. "I looked up and B.P. was gone – that’s all I know."

"It was a great, great play [with a] really good throw," agreed coach Bruce Arians. "Tom stretched him out in front and obviously he has that great speed and that’s why he’s in the ballgame. He’s explosive for us."

Perriman went from unwanted to hero in a matter of weeks. He was cut twice this season by two other teams and rejoined the Bucs a month ago as a practice player.

"I can’t even put it in words," said Perriman. "It’s really a blessing from how my year has been going so far. I can’t really put it into words. I’m just thankful to God and I’ve got my teammates. They make me feel like I’m on top of the world. It was just a great feeling."

Tom Brady celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

"With this offense, you wait for your turn and when your turn comes you better make the play," said Arians. "You don’t get [any] more turns."

The walk-off winning touchdown is the greatest play in Brashad Perriman's career, but it also was a milestone touchdown toss for Tom Brady. It was his 700th career touchdown pass, including playoff games. So is there any question about who gets the keepsake?

"I haven’t seen it, but B.P. will get something nice too," said Brady. "I don’t know where it went. I have to look for it."

While Brady has many accomplishments. This was just the second time in his career that he’s thrown a TD pass in overtime, the first coming in 2003.

"I was trying to think, ‘Has that ever happened before?’ That’s right, [Troy Brown in 2003] that was in Miami too," said Brady. "It’s pretty rare but it was very cool. I would much rather not have it come down to that but in the end they all count the same. We have to learn from it, and we have to move on. Obviously, we are playing for a division championship next week, which is pretty exciting for all of us."