Bucs kickoff organized team activities with a keen eye on their new offense

Even after undergoing knee replacement surgery less than a week ago, there was nothing that would hold back Todd Bowles from the first day of organized team activities (OTA's).

The Bucs head coach had a keen eye on new players and a new offensive scheme.

"It’s really a lot," Bowles said. "Guys have got to get in shape, guys have got to get the offensive system down, the coaches have got to get used to the players on offense. Obviously, there’s new guys on defense, but… They’re getting a lot thrown at them early. It’s when it slows down for them after about four or five days, that’s when I’m really looking for them to make a big jump right now."

Bowles said they are putting players through a lot to get them prepared.

"It’s the first time out in this heat, and it’s not really hot yet. We’re looking for mental errors to be down to a minimum and the penalties to be down to a minimum and then just getting familiar with everything," explained Bowles. "They’re seeing a new defense and obviously the defense is seeing a new offense to a degree. Just getting everything down, getting the communication down is really what I’m looking for."

This third phase of the offseason work is the first time both the offense and defensive players could lineup against each other. It's the first look at Liam Coen's offense in action.

"We have to know a lot," Chris Godwin said. "As an offense, as receivers, we need to know a lot. It's cool they put the onus on the players, because at the end of the day we are the ones out there. So for us to be empowered that way has been a cool change."

"Definitely a lot of verbiage for us to learn," Cade Otton said. "I think it's coming along great. There were some mistakes out there the first day, but we are going to keep learning and get better."

One big emphasis in Coen's offense is that he's going to be sending in multiple plays, and it's going to be up to Baker Mayfield, at the line of scrimmage, to read the defense and go with the best call.

"Baker has been in the offense before, and he’s a very bright guy," Bowles shared. "Him and Liam hit it off from the start, so we trust Baker to make the right call."

"Communication is at premium in the huddle and the line of scrimmage," Godwin said. "That's why we're here. Working out now, so that when we get to Training Camp we're not starting from the ground."

The offseason work is a glimpse at what's ahead. The Bucs will get a better sense of how good this team can be when they hit Training Camp in pads.

