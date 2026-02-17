St. Pete police officer arrested for domestic battery: PCSO

article

The Brief Pinellas County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a domestic battery charge. Investigators said Curtis Wright, who is assigned to the uniform patrol bureau, is on parental leave until March 6. On March 7, Wright will begin an administrative assignment. After his court proceedings are completed, he will undergo an internal investigation through the Office of Professional Standards.



Pinellas County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a domestic battery charge.

What we know:

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Curtis Wright was arrested on Monday.

Investigators said Wright, who is assigned to the uniform patrol bureau, is on parental leave until March 6.

READ: Clearwater company sues city after graves found buried beneath property

Dig deeper:

Documents show Wright, who has been with the St. Petersburg Police Department since 2010, was arrested in 2016, following an altercation with his live-in girlfriend.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released information about the events that took place leading up to Wright’s arrest.

What's next:

On March 7, Wright will begin an administrative assignment. After his court proceedings are completed, he will undergo an internal investigation through the Office of Professional Standards.