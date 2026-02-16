Pinellas Park teen helps deliver newborn daughter at home

The Brief A Pinellas Park teen helped deliver his daughter at home when she was unexpectedly born seven weeks early. A 9-1-1 dispatcher guided him, before paramedics transported the baby and her mother to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. The newborn girl is doing well in the NICU and expected to go home in March.



A 19-year-old father from Pinellas Park helped deliver his newborn daughter at home last week with guidance of a 9-1-1 dispatcher. The baby arrived seven weeks before her due date in March.

Jamie Wilson described the chaotic moments inside his grandfather’s home after his pregnant girlfriend, Keiasia Ford, suddenly went into labor on the morning of Feb. 11.

What they're saying:

He said everything happened faster than anyone expected.

"I had 9-1-1 dialed in my phone already so I can be ready," Wilson said. "As soon as I grabbed the phone, the baby’s head was already popping out."

Inside the home were Wilson, his 19-year-old girlfriend, his grandfather and his younger brother as the unexpected delivery unfolded.

Jaylie Wilson was born at 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

A 9-1-1 dispatcher stayed on the line throughout the delivery, walking Wilson through each step.

"She told me everything to do from keeping them warm to getting a towel to wiping the baby’s face off," Wilson said. "The operator told me to make sure she’s breathing, her eyes are opening, and she is crying."

Within minutes, paramedics arrived at the home, allowing Wilson to cut his daughter’s umbilical cord. EMT’s then transported both the baby and her mother to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Jaylie weighed four pounds, eight ounces at birth. She is now in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) receiving specialized care.

Michele Wilson, the baby’s great-grandmother, says her early arrival came as a complete surprise.

"I’m very excited because we’ve been expecting her, but we weren’t expecting her so soon," Wilson said. "She was seven weeks premature."

Wilson was eager to hold her great-granddaughter for the first time on Sunday.

"I’m pretty sure there’ll be some tears in there," she said. "The emotions are really going to hit, just seeing her."

Outside the hospital, Jamie Wilson shared an emotional moment with his family.

"I wanted to cry," he concluded. "I’m glad I got a girl now, and I know she’s going to have me wrapped around her finger."

The family says their newborn baby is doing well in the hospital.

What's next:

If all goes as planned, they hope to bring Jaylie home by mid-March.