Bucs locker room devastated for injured teammate Mike Evans

The Brief Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans broke his collarbone in Monday night's loss to Detroit. He also suffered a concussion. It was Evans' first game back after missing the previous three contests.



Monday night football in Detroit was supposed to be the return of legendary Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans after missing three games due to a hamstring injury.

"You really want that guy out there," Bucs center Graham Barton said.

However, it quickly turned into something else.

"For him, I hate it," Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "Just how he attacks each day, it sucks."

How it happened:

On a deep pass in the second quarter, Evans not only suffered a concussion but also broke his clavicle. The Bucs will lose him for most of the season.

"It's never good to see one of your stars go down like that, especially with him coming back," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. "It's a tough blow."

Tough does not even begin to describe the feeling in the locker room postgame.

"It hurts your heart when you see a leader like that go down," Bucs wide receiver Tez Johnson said.

Even though he's a defensive player, Bucs linebacker Lavonte David made sure to go on the field to check in on his longtime teammate.

What they're saying:

"He's like a brother to me," David said. "That's close to blood, man. That's how much respect and love I got for Mike. I just want to go out there and support him and make sure he's okay. Make sure his brothers are there for him. Make sure he's alright."

His teammates say the veteran is doing okay after seeing him in a sling following the game.

"Glad he's in good spirits now," Bucs offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said. "As good of spirits as you can be, but it's tough to see."

The Bucs know they have to see results in the wide receiver room.

"It's unfortunate, but guys try to step up and play for him," Mayfield said.

Egbuka prays for Evans:

But before anyone steps up, Bucs rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka kneeled down, grabbed Evans' foot and prayed for him.

"He is someone who is very strong-willed," Egbuka said. "It is hard to break him. It was very unfortunate, but I know he's in the Lord's hands. God's a miracle worker. He's seen people get healed before. You never know what we can do."

However, at this moment, all the Bucs can do is rally around Evans and try and do what they can without him.

"He's a hell of a player, a hell of a teammate, hell of a leader," Barton said. "It was tough seeing that happen. We are all praying for him."