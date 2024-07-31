Bucs' Mayfield, Wirfs, Otton compare notes on field and in fatherhood

If a football team is a family, then many on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just got promoted to the role of uncles.

That's because over the off season three on the team welcomed little Bucs to the Krewe.

"It must be something in the water out here. I don't know what it is, man," joked quarterback Baker Mayfield.

It wasn't long after the offseason started when Mayfield and his wife, Emily, welcomed a daughter.

Shortly after, offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and his girlfriend, Meredith, welcomed a son, while tight end Cade Otton and his wife, Sierra, welcomed a daughter of their own.

"I feel like a completely different person almost. Especially being able to go see my son after meetings are done. It's a crazy feeling," said Wirfs.

While they are already a band of brothers on the field, Mayfield, Wirfs and Otton are bonded off it through parenthood.

"Just to be able to share in the struggles, the triumphs, the joy of being a new parent is a lot of fun. And they're great guys to talk to," said Otton.

While football players are no strangers to comparing notes on the field and in team meetings, comparing notes on fatherhood is a new concept to these three.

"You see life-changing moments a lot more with these guys," Mayfield said. "You're able to talk about the struggles and figuring this thing out with each other."

Luckily, as football players in the NFL, these three are well accustomed to overcoming obstacles, even when those obstacles involve changing a dirty diaper.

"It's another fun thing that I don't think anybody has it figured out, but we're going through it together," Mayfield added.

Now, bonded as Buccaneers with baby strollers in tow.

