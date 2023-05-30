Bucs QB Kyle Trask is leaner and ready to run

article

Kyle Trask is entering his third NFL season leaner and more prepared to compete for the starting quarterback job with the Bucs.

He has lost some of his college weight, admittedly dropping five to ten pounds.

Trask knows to beat out Baker Mayfield; he needs to shed the reputation of being just a pocket quarterback. In the Bucs' new offense, he's got to move.

"This new scheme allows you to get outside the pocket and use your legs more," said Trask.

"That's really exciting for me. As a quarterback, anytime you can get out on the edge, it's really exciting to throw one on the run or get outside the pocket and make a play [or] run for a first down or something like that."

In college, Trask wasn't known as a runner, averaging less than one yard a carry when you factor in sacks, but remember his ability to tuck and run.

"Yeah, he's a dual-threat quarterback," said Antoine Winfield Jr. "Don't get mistaken now. He can run a little bit."

"I'll take it. I'll take a dual threat all day," said Trask. "Well, I guess that argument is so subjective depending on who you ask, he said. "I'd like to be labeled as a mobile quarterback. That would be pretty cool. But I would like to think that I am able to get out on the edge and get first downs if I need to."

Kyle Trask preparing for the 2023 season

"Kyle is a better runner than you think," said Todd Bowles. "He's not as quick as some of the quarterbacks that are out today, but he runs good enough to make plays when he has to. He's adjusted fine."

Bucs players have noticed his leaner, more fit look and stronger command on the field.

"I think I've seen him take a step forward in terms of leadership and confidence," said Cade Otton. "I think it shows on-and-off the field. You hear pitchers talk about conviction when they throw the ball. I feel like I see that in Kyle [Trask] a little bit more now. Just conviction in throwing the ball into the spots where he thinks guys will be. I'm really just excited to see how he progresses throughout OTAs."

"I would say he's smarter. I remember facing him early on, there's still some things he needs to work on, but I feel like he's getting the game more, [mentally," said Winfield.

"It's going into my third year," said Trask." I'm just feeling a lot more confident as a player. I've really been dialed in off the field, whatever it is, sleeping, eating habits. I'm just really trying to dial everything in and make the most of my opportunity."

The decision on which quarterback wins the starting job will be the culmination of months of work and observation.

"It's the grasp of the offense. It's the reading of the defense. It's not necessarily making the big play but the right play," said Bowles.

"Then it comes down to moxie, it comes down to intelligence, in-game intelligence, and adjustments and fits and film work. You can see who the team galvanizes around and who's ready to play the first game, and you make a decision from there. It's constant analyzation, whether it's small or whether it's big. It's constant analysis from now up until we name a starter."

