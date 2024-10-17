Bucs rushing game outranks team's passing attack

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

After finishing with the worst ground game in the NFL for the last two seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have crawled out of the cellar with a ground game that's become a legitimate threat.

"Just to have those numbers, I’m not really a stat guy, but to really look at the numbers and see the type of run game that we had, it was impressive," Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "It takes everybody in that group as an offense to be able to run the ball like that, and so it was impressive, [and] we have to keep it going."

The Bucs running game is ranked eighth in the NFL with their passing game 11th. That's the first time since 2015 that the ground game has been better. It's bringing balance and opening up their entire playbook.

"If we are able to run the ball effectively and have dominant performances," Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin said. "It's going to opening up the play-action, screens, and the whole offense. I think it's going to be really big for us to continue to grow in that area. We're doing some really good things, but I think we still could be better."

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on October 13, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The rushing attack is a four-headed monster with rookie running back Bucky Irving leading the ground game with 328 yards, but Mayfield has become part of attack. Mayfield is just 29 yards shy of his career high rushing yards in the season and that's just through six games. However, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said he's not about to add the quarterback's name to the list of the best running quarterbacks in the league: Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels and Josh Allen.

"I'm surprised that he's mentioned in mobility with that group that you just mentioned," Bowles broke out laughing. "He's fourth, lets just say behind those guys."

"I would not put myself in that category with those guys by any means," Mayfield said. "It amazes me when you get to watch some of these guys on tape. Lamar [Jackson], Jayden [Daniels], Josh [Allen], the things they can do, extending plays, just the vision that they have, that’s a God-given gift that they have. I’ll do what I can, but it’s not to that level."

Mayfield admitted he likes to run when the opportunity is there, but he's not about to enter a 40-yard dash competition with the likes of Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels.

