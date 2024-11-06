Bucs tight end Cade Otton adding to Bucs' offense after losing two key targets

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

For the first two weeks of the season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield barely looked Cade Otton's way. But after the loss of Mayfield's top two targets, the tight end has become Mayfield's go-to guy.

"It’s all Cade," Mayfield said. "A special player that [is] so smart, he knows where to be, he knows exactly what we’re trying to get done within whatever scheme we’re calling, run or pass, and he understands everything. Then you add in the physical traits that he has, and he’s able to showcase those in the last few weeks and that’s an all-around player that we have."

Since the start of last season, no tight end has taken more snaps than Otton. In fact, no player is even close.

RECAP: Mahomes throws 3 TD passes, Hunt scores TD in overtime as Chiefs beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24

He has 200 more snaps than the closest players. He's become the Bucs iron man on offense, one that keeps getting better every week, and he continues to find ways to get open.

Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs after a second quarter pass catch against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 4, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"It’s really been his route-running," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. "Not that he couldn’t do it – I don’t think we asked him to do it because we had the other guys out there doing it. So, just asking him to step up more in a receiver role, you really see his route-running prowess and his precision."

Even though he's become Mayfield's favorite target, none of the Bucs opponents have found a way to slow him down. Over the last three games, Otton has hauled in at least eight receptions in each game. He's become the first tight end in franchise history to achieve that.

"Intelligence in football does a lot for you because, at this level, obviously, you have to be physically gifted, but intelligence takes you to the next level and Cade has that," Mayfield said. "He understands what we’re trying to get done and understands the concepts and everything that everybody else is doing. He knows where he fits into it and how to get open."

READ: Should Baker Mayfield be in the NFL MVP conversation?

Otton has taken a physical beating over the month, which is why he spends time during the Bucs opening lockeroom for physical therapy.

"Yeah, he’s been taking some hits," Mayfield said. "I know he’s looking forward to the Bye Week, a little bit of rest for his body as well."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: