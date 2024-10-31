Should Baker Mayfield be in the NFL MVP conversation?

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Halfway through a mediocre season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is shining above the rest. His 21 touchdown passes leads all quarterbacks in the NFL, and he's on pace to break the Bucs season record held by Tom Brady.

In fact, since Mayfield put on the Bucs jersey, no quarterback has thrown for more touchdown passes, but he's far from satisfied.

"I mean, that aspect of it – yes, but I care about wins," Mayfield said. "We've had success in the pass game, but we’re just trying to find ways to win. I think there’s a lot of plays that probably some of those stats should be better, but the one stat that should be better is wins and that’s what I’m focused on."

While Mayfield is leading the Bucs on a record pace to the end zone, he's hit a rut lately, tying Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the most interceptions this season. Of his nine interceptions, seven have come in the last three games.

"Yeah, it pisses me off," Mayfield said. "I don’t want to turn the ball over. To me, that’s shooting our whole team in the foot. That’s not what I want to do, so yeah, it makes me angry. Obviously, that’s something I can directly fix and that’s what I’m going to do."

Is it trying to do too much without Bucs wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin?

"No, I don’t think so," Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles said. "We’ve just got to play better."

Mayfield knows for the Bucs to turn around their troubles, he needs to protect the football, but there's no arguing his ability to score. Given that he leads the league in touchdowns and is second in yardage, has he earned consideration for NFL MVP? Without him, the Bucs chances of winning would be slim.

"I would think so," Bucs wide receiver Sterling Shepard told FOX 13 Sports. "He's leading in all those categories that you just said. We just have to finish out the year strong, and I definitely think he should be in that conversation."

Monday night, Mayfield has a chance to strengthen his case against a two-time NFL MVP.

