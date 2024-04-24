Expand / Collapse search

Charity golf tournament hosted by Super Bowl champion returns to Innisbrook

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  April 24, 2024 1:29pm EDT
Care Force
FOX 13 News

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - The 12th Annual Abe Brown Legacy Golf Tournament returns to the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Golf Course in Palm Harbor on Monday, June 3. 

The event is hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion and ESPN football analyst, Anthony "Booger" McFarland. 

The tournament includes a four-person scramble, continental breakfast, box lunch, raffles and contests. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit those served through the programs of Abe Brown Ministries. 

For more information, click here.