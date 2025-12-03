Clearwater High School football star Sam Roseborough signs with Texas A&M

The Brief Clearwater senior Sam Roseborough signed to play college football for Texas A&M. He is a three-star recruit, according to 247sports. Roseborough says his motivation is his mom, who raised him as a single mother.



Sam Roseborough is the big man on campus at Clearwater High School.

What they're saying:

"He's definitely one of the best, if not the best ever to come out of Clearwater High School," Clearwater High School head football coach Thor Jozwiak said.

However, it wasn’t always that way, especially if you took a good look at him during his first year in high school.

"The amount of weight he had to gain and the amount of strength he had to acquire was, it was all him," Jozwiak said.

The Transformation:

The senior weighed 210 pounds as a freshman and, now, he’s closing in on 300 pounds.

"Just long summers working with Coach [Jozwiak] and the staff here in the weight room," Roseborough said. "Just taking coaching and staying locked in on it."

The offensive lineman stayed so locked in during his time with the Tornadoes, that he earned a full ride scholarship to play college football at Texas A&M. He signed his letter of intent to play for the Aggies on Wednesday. He is a three-star recruit, according to 247sports.

"It was a dream to be able to play for a big-time university like that and getting a chance to compete in the SEC," Roseborough said.

His Motivation:

He believes he is ready for the SEC, and it's not because of the work he put in at Clearwater. The future Aggie says it's because he was raised by a single mom. His mother, Tusharea McKoy, showed what it's like to work hard. He says that example helped show him that anything is possible.

"[After] seeing her work hard every day, I knew I could come here and on the football field and the weight room to work hard every day too," Roseborough said. "It definitely was the motivation her and my siblings."

He's going to keep that same motivation at the Division 1 level.

"Dominate," Roseborough said. "Got to dominate and win your one on ones, stay locked into the game plan and just dominate."

And he's ready to show the world what he can do.

"It's going to be great," Roseborough said. "It's going to be great competition. It's a high level. Everybody on the field is probably going to be a draft pick, and I am going to be a draft pick too."

What's next:

Roseborough will enroll early at Texas A&M in the spring to get the hang of the college football lifestyle.