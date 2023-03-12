Dolphins land All-Pro Jalen Ramsey in shocking trade with Rams: report

article

The Miami Dolphins needed to find a replacement after releasing cornerback Byron Jones, and they found an All-Pro to fill the gap.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been traded to the Dolphins for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, per ESPN.

Ramsey is also getting a new contract as part of the trade, according to NFL Network. He will be on the Dolphins' books for a fully guaranteed $36.9 million over the next two seasons. He did have three years left on his deal, though an opt-out was there for 2024.

The Rams have been making moves this offseason to create salary cap space before the new league year begins on March 15, and Ramsey is the latest move as they seem to enter a rebuild of sorts despite winning the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

Los Angeles was about $9 million over the threshold, according to OverTheCap.com, and Ramsey was set to be a $25.2 million cap hit.

Ramsey reportedly had the Dolphins as his preferred destination, and he appeared pretty happy with the trade, tweeting "MOOD" with a video of a hyped crowd at a Lil Yachty concert.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, needed a replacement on their defense after the team let Jones know he would be released last week despite signing a five-year, $82 million deal with Miami in 2020. He played in all but three games between 2020 and 2021, but missed the entire 2022 season with an Achilles injury.

Miami was a playoff team last season, making one of the wild card spots in the AFC, and their championship window continues to stay open with Tua Tagoailoa getting his fifth-year option picked up and having key pieces like Tyreek Hill, Jeff Wilson Jr. and many more on both sides of the ball.

Ramsey had a down year by his standards in 2022 with the Rams, as quarterbacks owned an 84.5 passer rating against him, the highest mark he has had in a full season with the Rams. However, he still picked off four passes and caused two forced fumbles among 88 combined tackles.

Ramsey, 28, is a six-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro corner that continues to play at an elite level. Paired with another Pro Bowler in Xavien Howard, head coach Mike McDaniel should this tandem next season.

