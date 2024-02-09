Drag racers meet in Bradenton for $1.3 Million payout

This weekend is one Wes Buck could once only dream of.

"We felt that drag racing needed a big production. It needed a shot in the arm," Buck said.

And as a race promoter and founding editor of Drag Illustrated Magazine, Buck knew he and his team were just the people to give the sport they love that shot in the form of a brand-new race.

READ: USF celebrates 'Girls and Women in Sports Day' with all-women broadcast crew

"That's always been my dream," said Buck. "I started the magazine well knowing that eventually I wanted to put on my own races."

This weekend at the Bradenton Motorsports Park, Buck is doing just that with the inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout. Gathering more than 40 drivers who share more than 60 world championships between them, Buck has brought the drag racing world to the Tampa Bay area.

"We felt strongly that we needed to do something within the community, the drag racing community, to elevate our status," said Buck.

The drag racing community, however, is no stranger to the Bradenton Motorsports Park. In fact, the track is always occupied with dragsters this time each year for preseason testing.

SPORTS: Mulberry High point guard among country's top scorers

"I felt 'Why test? Let's race! Why practice? Let's race and put on an event,'" Buck said.

And, an event is exactly what drivers and fans have flocked to Bradenton for.

"It's awesome. It's kind of changing the industry in my opinion," said driver Joshua Hart. "It has kind of woke everybody back up since we can win some money doing this."

The money, meanwhile, is another reason this preseason testing turned drag race has caught the attention of drivers and fans. A record $1.3 million is on the line for the teams that walk away winners on Saturday night.

"We could have some fun with that money," said Dave Richards, a driver based out of West Palm Beach. "It's completely different, but it's awesome."

MORE: Tampa Prep soccer climbs national rankings

While teams were still afforded the time to test, now they get to put their skills to the test much sooner than in years past. And, that has both drivers and fans alike excited for the show that is to come on Saturday.

"They can smell it in the air, and I hope that our fans that come out this weekend can sense that there is something magical happening here," said Buck.

Saturday, meanwhile, gates open to fans at 9 a.m. while elimination rounds for the drivers begin at noon to see who will be walking away with a piece of that $1.3 million up for grabs.